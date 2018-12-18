Marina renovation project could have major impact

People who use Ditto Landing frequently told us the major improvements coming to a currently unusable marina will have a big impact on our community as a whole.

The roughly $375,000 project is going to fix a damaged boat ramp, creat a new wet slip for boat rentals and day boaters, and also move a dock currently used by rowers to a safer spot inside the marina.

One rower said it will make a big difference, "We're catching a lot of debris and current and there's always the danger of the dog being damaged or something hitting the dock," said rower Kathy Biddlecombe.

Ditto Landing and the Huntsville-Madison County Marina and Port Authority are trying to get a state grant to pay for half the project. To cover the other half, Madison county is committed to spending $100,000. Ditto Landing will spend $75,000, and several rowing groups are contributing a total of $12,000.

One man who has used Ditto Landing for 40 years said the project will increase the quality of life for people in Huntsville, "I think this will again help draw people in who maybe haven't been down there before and discover 'hey, this is a neat place. My kids can fish. We can play,'" Bryan Dodson.

That is why he's okay with how much the county is spending on the project, "I think it's money extremely well spent," said Dodson.

Ditto Landing will know if they get the grant for the project next November. If they don't get it, the project will be delayed until they can get a grant for the extra funds.