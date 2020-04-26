Marijuana, dozens of pills and more than $2,000 recovered during Huntsville traffic stop

Multiple drugs and a couple thousand dollars were recovered during a traffic stop in west Huntsville Saturday night.

According to Huntsville Police, Shakur Demeron Griffin, 25, was pulled over during a traffic stop during which K9 Blitz helped discover the drugs.

Investigators said they found 2.5 ounces of marijuana, 46 Xanaz bars and 16 Hydrocodone pills along with more than $2,000 in cash.

Griffin was booked into jail early Sunday morning and was released on bond.