Marijuana, dozens of pills and more than $2,000 recovered during Huntsville traffic stop

Multiple drugs and a couple thousand dollars were recovered during a traffic stop in west Huntsville Saturday night.
According to Huntsville Police, Shakur Demeron Griffin, 25, was pulled over during a traffic stop during which K9 Blitz helped discover the drugs.
Investigators said they found 2.5 ounces of marijuana, 46 Xanaz bars and 16 Hydrocodone pills along with more than $2,000 in cash.
Griffin was booked into jail early Sunday morning and was released on bond.
