Marie Antoinette's jewels up for auction

NEW YORK -- Some royal jewelry is now on display in New York and will be going up for auction this fall.

The jewelry belonged to Marie Antoinette – the last queen of France before the French revolution.

She was executed in 1793.

The exhibit includes a diamond and pearl pendant worth up to $2 million, a diamond and pearl necklace valued between $200,000 and $300,000, and a diamond double ribbon bow brooch valued at $50,000 to $80,000.

There is also a diamond ring that contains a lock of the queen's hair, worth an estimated $20,000 to $50,000.

The jewelry was smuggled out of France months before Antoinette was killed. It was then kept by surviving family members for more than 200 years.

After the exhibit in New York, the collection will be showcased in Dubai, London, Singapore and Taipei before going up for auction in Geneva, Switzerland on Nov. 14.