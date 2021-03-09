March date targeted for release of Huntsville protests review

Nearly nine months after they were first tasked with evaluating the law enforcement response to the protests in June 2020, the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC) said it's nearing the end of its task at hand.

The 10-member organization was tasked, via a Huntsville City Council resolution, to create a comprehensive review of how Huntsville Police interacted with the protests, before, during and after the events.



The Citizens Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform endorsed the placement of this digital billboard along University Drive. The sign calls for a dialogue with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle to "talk police and prison reform." (Courtesy: Angela Curry) The Citizens Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform endorsed the placement of this digital billboard along University Drive. The sign calls for a dialogue with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle to "talk police and prison reform." (Courtesy: Angela Curry)

The protests came about in response to the killing of George Floyd in late May, along with other lethal violence against people of color, like Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

David Little, one of the members, said that as of now, they are finishing up interviews, following up on earlier document requests and beginning to outline their review.

"We hope to have it completed in March, but we are also committed to a thorough, usable and readable document," Little said.

During protests on June 1, tear gas was deployed to disperse those gathered at the steps of the Madison County Courthouse. Both the number of protesters and the number of law enforcement significantly increased during the June 3 protest, during which Huntsville Police and the Madison County Sheriff's Office used a combination of tear gas and rubber bullets to force protesters to leave the area near the Madison County Courthouse.

On June 4, Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray held a press conference along with then Madison Police Chief David Jernigan and Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner.

During those remarks, he argued that their agencies, along with troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) were working off intelligence that "disrupters" were coming in from out of state and that those they were worried about were not affiliated with the Madison County NAACP, but were "anarchists."

Many who participated in protests on June 1 and June 3 dispute those claims.

On June 18, Chief McMurray spent more than two and a half hours giving a special presentation from the department's perspective on how they approached the protests during the week of June 1.

"This information we received caused us to make some very hard decisions, some very difficult decisions, but they had to be made to protect the citizens of Huntsville and the city," Chief McMurray said.

Protesters who gathered outside city hall that evening watched a livestream of Chief McMurray's comments and balked at some of the chief's statements.

"If they're saying that they were justified to shoot tear gas into a peaceful crowd, they're lying," one man told WAAY 31 News at the time.

The HPCAC was asked via city council resolution on June 25, 2020, to create a report analyzing the full spectrum of how the protests calling for police reform were handled.

On July 29, Chief McMurray gave a State of the Huntsville Police Department that lasted about two hours and 47 minutes.

That was followed up by the issuance of a letter from Chief McMurray and 73-page document that addressed a series of 28 topics. It ranged in areas from citizens arrests to hiring practices to protocols around officer-involved shootings.

"We recognize this is but one step in the process. We must continue routine dialogue through every available means, including websites, social media, town hall meetings, direct meeting with concerned citizens/organizations, and the wide-variety of community relations programs in place within each precinct," Chief McMurray stated in the letter.

In a response, the Citizens Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform (CCCJR) stated that the release of the document was a good step, but that it didn't go far enough.

"The written response lacks measurable steps or a clear timeline, demonstrating the need for a cross-section of community voices at the table to better develop Huntsville's vision for community policing. The CCCJR’s goal is to create broader community involvement that will lead to more robust solutions," the organization said.

Over the next several weeks, several community members continued to speak out during the public comment sections of city council meetings, asking for more transparency and accountability from the police department. Some also called for the resignation of Chief McMurray from the police department.

As the process of evaluating the June protests continued for the HPCAC, the group was granted city funds to hire independent counsel from the Birmingham firm of Lightfoot, Franklin & White, LLC and public hearings were scheduled for August 12 and August 28.

A listening session for organizations, like the CCCJR and others, was held on September 17. At that hearing, those groups were able to bring in audio-visual presentations to offer to the HPCAC.

Throughout the process, community activists have called for meetings with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle to discuss police reforms, separate from the HPCAC evaluation. Mayor Battle replied on multiple occasions that he will take a meeting with groups like CCCJR once the HPCAC had completed its work.

However, organizers with the CCCJR like Angela Curry have continued to press for meetings with the Battle administration. They recently put up electronic billboards along University Drive with a message directed to the mayor specifically.

"'Mayor Battle, Make. It. Stop' Let's talk police and prison reform. Bridge the Justice Gap," the sign reads. The sign was paid for by Black Lives Matter Grassroots and endorsed by CCCJR.

Curry said they are also preparing to begin an on-air marketing campaign to raise awareness of our area's need for police reform. She said commercials are expected to start airing in either late March or early April.

As for the timeline of the review of the protests, HPCAC member David Little previous told WAAY 31 that the process is slow moving, in part because they want to be thorough and methodical in their work and there was a copious amount of raw material to review. The organization also operates on a volunteer basis.

During a wide-ranging conversation for a podcast called "Speaking Truth to Power," Huntsville City Council Member Devyn Keith said on Sunday he expects the city council to issue a statement on the HPCAC in about 45 days.