Clear

March date targeted for release of Huntsville protests review

The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council held its first of two listening sessions on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Huntsville City Hall.
The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council held its first of two listening sessions on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Huntsville City Hall.

The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council was tasked with evaluating the protests on June 1 and June 3, 2020.

Posted: Mar 9, 2021 12:00 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Nearly nine months after they were first tasked with evaluating the law enforcement response to the protests in June 2020, the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC) said it's nearing the end of its task at hand.

The 10-member organization was tasked, via a Huntsville City Council resolution, to create a comprehensive review of how Huntsville Police interacted with the protests, before, during and after the events.


The Citizens Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform endorsed the placement of this digital billboard along University Drive. The sign calls for a dialogue with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle to "talk police and prison reform." (Courtesy: Angela Curry)

The protests came about in response to the killing of George Floyd in late May, along with other lethal violence against people of color, like Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

David Little, one of the members, said that as of now, they are finishing up interviews, following up on earlier document requests and beginning to outline their review. 

"We hope to have it completed in March, but we are also committed to a thorough, usable and readable document," Little said.

During protests on June 1, tear gas was deployed to disperse those gathered at the steps of the Madison County Courthouse. Both the number of protesters and the number of law enforcement significantly increased during the June 3 protest, during which Huntsville Police and the Madison County Sheriff's Office used a combination of tear gas and rubber bullets to force protesters to leave the area near the Madison County Courthouse.

On June 4, Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray held a press conference along with then Madison Police Chief David Jernigan and Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner.

During those remarks, he argued that their agencies, along with troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) were working off intelligence that "disrupters" were coming in from out of state and that those they were worried about were not affiliated with the Madison County NAACP, but were "anarchists."

Many who participated in protests on June 1 and June 3 dispute those claims.

On June 18, Chief McMurray spent more than two and a half hours giving a special presentation from the department's perspective on how they approached the protests during the week of June 1. 

"This information we received caused us to make some very hard decisions, some very difficult decisions, but they had to be made to protect the citizens of Huntsville and the city," Chief McMurray said. 

Protesters who gathered outside city hall that evening watched a livestream of Chief McMurray's comments and balked at some of the chief's statements.

"If they're saying that they were justified to shoot tear gas into a peaceful crowd, they're lying," one man told WAAY 31 News at the time.

The HPCAC was asked via city council resolution on June 25, 2020, to create a report analyzing the full spectrum of how the protests calling for police reform were handled. 

On July 29, Chief McMurray gave a State of the Huntsville Police Department that lasted about two hours and 47 minutes. 

That was followed up by the issuance of a letter from Chief McMurray and 73-page document that addressed a series of 28 topics. It ranged in areas from citizens arrests to hiring practices to protocols around officer-involved shootings. 

"We recognize this is but one step in the process. We must continue routine dialogue through every available means, including websites, social media, town hall meetings, direct meeting with concerned citizens/organizations, and the wide-variety of community relations programs in place within each precinct," Chief McMurray stated in the letter.

In a response, the Citizens Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform (CCCJR) stated that the release of the document was a good step, but that it didn't go far enough.

"The written response lacks measurable steps or a clear timeline, demonstrating the need for a cross-section of community voices at the table to better develop Huntsville's vision for community policing. The CCCJR’s goal is to create broader community involvement that will lead to more robust solutions," the organization said.

Over the next several weeks, several community members continued to speak out during the public comment sections of city council meetings, asking for more transparency and accountability from the police department. Some also called for the resignation of Chief McMurray from the police department.

As the process of evaluating the June protests continued for the HPCAC, the group was granted city funds to hire independent counsel from the Birmingham firm of Lightfoot, Franklin & White, LLC and public hearings were scheduled for August 12 and August 28.

A listening session for organizations, like the CCCJR and others, was held on September 17. At that hearing, those groups were able to bring in audio-visual presentations to offer to the HPCAC.

Throughout the process, community activists have called for meetings with Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle to discuss police reforms, separate from the HPCAC evaluation. Mayor Battle replied on multiple occasions that he will take a meeting with groups like CCCJR once the HPCAC had completed its work.

However, organizers with the CCCJR like Angela Curry have continued to press for meetings with the Battle administration. They recently put up electronic billboards along University Drive with a message directed to the mayor specifically.

"'Mayor Battle, Make. It. Stop' Let's talk police and prison reform. Bridge the Justice Gap," the sign reads. The sign was paid for by Black Lives Matter Grassroots and endorsed by CCCJR.

Curry said they are also preparing to begin an on-air marketing campaign to raise awareness of our area's need for police reform. She said commercials are expected to start airing in either late March or early April. 

As for the timeline of the review of the protests, HPCAC member David Little previous told WAAY 31 that the process is slow moving, in part because they want to be thorough and methodical in their work and there was a copious amount of raw material to review. The organization also operates on a volunteer basis.

During a wide-ranging conversation for a podcast called "Speaking Truth to Power," Huntsville City Council Member Devyn Keith said on Sunday he expects the city council to issue a statement on the HPCAC in about 45 days.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 40°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
35° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 499819

Reported Deaths: 10148
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson720331403
Mobile36423741
Madison32708469
Tuscaloosa24457422
Montgomery22805523
Shelby22276219
Baldwin19935289
Lee15083161
Calhoun13963296
Morgan13801255
Etowah13419327
Marshall11460215
Houston10130264
Elmore9515190
Limestone9440139
St. Clair9057228
Cullman9000183
Lauderdale8630214
DeKalb8509175
Talladega7647165
Walker6601260
Jackson6552104
Autauga634792
Blount6256128
Colbert6010121
Coffee5261104
Dale4685107
Russell408134
Franklin400879
Covington3999107
Chilton3922104
Escambia379573
Tallapoosa3637143
Clarke344553
Chambers3434111
Dallas3428142
Pike293173
Marion288996
Lawrence286287
Winston258668
Bibb246558
Marengo245357
Geneva240670
Pickens226357
Barbour213951
Hale212969
Fayette202857
Butler201666
Henry183741
Cherokee178240
Monroe166739
Randolph165441
Washington157136
Macon147845
Crenshaw146955
Clay146254
Cleburne140341
Lamar133933
Lowndes133151
Wilcox123125
Bullock117736
Conecuh107224
Perry106427
Sumter101032
Coosa90324
Greene88932
Choctaw56123
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 783484

Reported Deaths: 11547
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby880221518
Davidson82248874
Knox46569589
Hamilton40761463
Rutherford38847388
Williamson25536204
Sumner21597320
Montgomery17563213
Out of TN1726097
Wilson16662211
Unassigned15872126
Sullivan14527275
Blount14213185
Bradley13111141
Washington12856234
Maury12284162
Sevier12182165
Putnam10671170
Madison10143232
Robertson9043121
Anderson8113158
Hamblen8097166
Greene7317145
Tipton6986103
Coffee6442115
Dickson6303106
Gibson6204141
Cumberland6141123
Carter6004155
McMinn597593
Roane595096
Bedford5848120
Loudon574566
Jefferson5729119
Lawrence558283
Monroe540691
Warren533777
Hawkins530298
Dyer5250101
Franklin477185
Fayette469373
Obion437195
Lincoln416762
Rhea416373
Cocke404696
Cheatham398744
Marshall393157
Campbell383759
Weakley380060
Giles375997
Henderson362674
Carroll349481
White340366
Hardeman339465
Macon337973
Hardin332463
Lauderdale310043
Henry301875
Marion296345
Scott289144
Wayne288830
Overton286758
Claiborne285369
McNairy269353
Hickman267941
DeKalb267651
Haywood265260
Smith258336
Grainger245246
Trousdale240122
Morgan231438
Fentress230344
Johnson217538
Chester202748
Bledsoe201410
Crockett197447
Unicoi182247
Polk179822
Cannon178930
Union174234
Grundy170530
Lake167926
Sequatchie157727
Humphreys155821
Decatur154437
Benton151339
Lewis147625
Meigs127023
Jackson125734
Stewart124825
Clay107231
Houston103932
Perry103628
Moore94716
Van Buren79820
Pickett74823
Hancock50012

Most Popular Stories

Community Events