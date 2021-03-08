March 30 to be Women Owned Business Day in Huntsville

March 30th will be Women Owned Business Day in Huntsville!

Mayor Tommy Battle made the announcement and signed a proclamation Monday at the dedication of a new plaque on the 19th amendment mural on Washington Street in downtown Huntsville.

Female leaders across Huntsville gathered to celebrate the day.

They say the plaque is only fitting on the "This Girl Can" mural right in the heart of downtown.

"It is a beautiful representation honoring our past as well as a challenge to move forward. This mural represents the struggle, the challenge of women's right to vote," said Camillia King-Stanley, the President of the Women's Economic Development Council (WEDC) of Huntsville.

The group raised $35,000 to go towards the plaque, mural and education of what "This Girl Can" is and does.