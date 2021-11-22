Businesses find ways to manage staffing shortage, busy holiday season

Family, food and shopping — all things to be excited for with Thanksgiving just days away.

But, with the holiday season upon us, many industries are having to find ways to meet the increase in demand that comes along this time of year, even while in the midst of a staffing shortage.

"We're only going to have three workers working (Black Friday) this year," said Natalie North, store manager for Lucky Finds at Bridge Street.

This isn't North's first rodeo working Black Friday. As the store manager, she's gotten used to the busy shopping season. She loves to see the crowds that come along with the season, but she knows not having the help they usually do isn't going to be easy.

There's going to be "a lot of motivating each other, a lot of prayers, a lot of Red Bull," she said.

Like retail, the restaurant industry has also dealt with staff shortages. Metro Diner is just one local restaurant who will open their doors Thanksgiving Day. Franchisee Jason Jones said they have just enough staff to handle the crowds, and he's anticipating a lot more people this year, but it's going to be important to remember there may be a little more of a wait time if you do go out.

"I would love to have everyone come in here with little to no wait if possible, but because there is some sort of staffing issue, it's kind of those loaded questions of, 'I'd love for everyone to come in, but I also want for everyone to have an amazing experience,'" Jones said. "And, if we have too many come in, it does kind of get a little tricky with that."

North and Jones said the ultimate key to keeping customers and staff happy during the busy holiday season will be patience.

"It is the holidays, after all — please" be patient, Jones said.

If you are planning to go out to eat or do some Black Friday shopping, managers advise that staff is doing the best they can to deliver great customer service despite limited help.