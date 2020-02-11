Many in Lincoln County and Fayetteville Tennessee get ready for more rain

The City of Fayetteville closed all parks until further notice.

Police officers plan on writing tickets for people caught going through or around the barriers.

“I've seen places in the road where the water was over that I've never seen before," said Darrell Thompson, who lives in Lincoln County.

People in Fayetteville say they are ready for this next batch of storms.

"Tired of it but you can’t do anything about Mother Nature," said Michael Landers, who lives in Fayetteville.

Police say officers haven't written any citations to anyone yet, but they have in the past and are ready to again if they see people going through flooded water.

People in the area say they understand.

"I don’t have any problem with that," said Landers.

"I think they need to. I really do. It’s for your own protection. And whether or not you think you can make it through safely, if you can’t then you put other people lives in danger that have to come get you," said Darrell Thompson, who lives in Lincoln County.

Volunteers with the Lincoln County Swift Water Rescue Squad told WAAY 31 they meet about once a month or more to make sure their equipment is ready to go.

They say they met already to get things ready before the expected storms move in later this week.

"Being a rural county we have a lot of roads and a lot of area to cover. We don’t obviously know where the incidents will happen so we do have resources staged throughout the county," said Dain Copeland, who is a Lincoln County Swift Water Rescue Volunteer.

These volunteers get called at a moments notice, which is why they say it's important to have their equipment ready.

"So far this week there have been two calls both early in the morning. Both involved vehicles that drove into flooded areas on the public roads," said Copeland.

Volunteers say they have a group of about 20 people in the swift water rescue squad.

All of them have supplies including a helmet, vest and wet suit in a bag they take everywhere.

"These guys have been trained well and have worked together for a long time so really it’s just standby and wait at this point," said Drew Young, who is a Lincoln County Swift Water Rescue Volunteer.

Their main message for this next round of storms, use common sense.

"Bad judgement often times puts others at risk in having to respond," said Drew Young, who is a Lincoln County Swift Water Rescue Volunteer.