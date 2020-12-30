Many Alabama seniors weeks away from coronavirus vaccine eligibility

A WAAY 31 viewer asked about coronavirus vaccinations for older people who don’t live in a nursing home or assisted living. A North Alabama health officer said those vaccinations are still weeks away.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says people ages 75 and older are in phase 1B of the vaccination plan. Right now, the state is still in phase 1A.

Landers says the department follows the Guidance of the Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices. The guidance from the committee lists people 75 and older in the next phase, which will begin once all eligible people in the current phase have the chance to receive a vaccine. She said they are right on pace when it comes to distributing the vaccine, but it will still be a little while before the next phase can begin.

"We still do not have sufficient vaccine to complete our phase 1A. So, I do believe we will be in phase 1A well into January, and certainly, we do want to vaccinate as quickly as we can, but we do have to do this in phases due to the limited supply," she said.

Landers says multiple providers will be able to give the vaccine once phase 1B opens, such as pharmacies and different urgent cares.

The state department of health does have an online dashboard where you can track the process of how many vaccines have been given in the state.