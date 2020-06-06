Manslaughter charge after suspect starts pursuit in Florence, drives into Cypress Creek

A man from Brilliant, Alabama, in Marion County is in the Lauderdale County Jail after Florence Police said he killed one of his passengers.

Officers said Zachery John Madden, 21, refused to stop after Florence Police noticed he was driving in downtown Florence without headlights.

After Madden refused to stop, police said he led officers on a pursuit, which ended when they said Madden drove through a locked near West Mobile Street and ended up in Cypress Creek.

Madden swam toward officers while a passenger swam to the other side of the creek.

Once in custody, Madden said that a third man, Joe Deewayne Cothrum, 35, was left in the car and was later found dead by members of the Florence Police Department Water Rescue and Recovery Team.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency also assisted with the investigation. Additional charges are pending.

Florence Police said they are still searching for the third person in the vehicle.