Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man's lethal injection fight may lead him to electric chair

MGN Online

Attorneys for a Tennessee death row prisoner were trying to spare him from lethal injection and they succeeded - but not the way they hoped.

Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 10:45 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Attorneys for a Tennessee death row prisoner were trying to spare him from lethal injection and they succeeded - but not the way they hoped.

Instead of getting the needle, Edmund Zagorski is scheduled to die in the electric chair on Nov. 1.

His attorneys had hoped to overturn Tennessee's drug protocols for lethal injection.

After repeated legal challenges, Tennessee now prescribes the sedative midazolam for executions. Zagorski's attorneys argue that it causes an excruciating death.

Zagorski has asked to die in the electric chair instead.

His case illustrates how hard it is for states to find ways to execute prisoners that courts will deem humane; the challenge attorneys face trying to save their clients from execution; and the frustration of some judges at those attorneys' maneuverings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events