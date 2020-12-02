Manna House in Huntsville offers Christmas assistance throughout December

With the countdown to Christmas on, Manna House in Huntsville has a simple mission.

"For Christmas, we don't want any children or any family to be without a gift or celebrate without a meal," said Claudia Coker, a volunteer at Manna House.

Throughout the month of December, Manna House will be doing regular food distributions Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at their Huntsville location. Coker says anyone in need is welcome to come and receive food on these days.

There will be a special distribution Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. as part of the nonprofit’s Christmas Blessing program.

"We're going to have a special distribution during these two days that is focused on Christmas. Also, a simple Christmas gift will be done for children from families in need. They will be given a toy, they will be given a storybook, they will also be given something that they can put in the Christmas stocking and also a stuffed animal," Coker said.

She says families should bring proof of identification for their children in order to receive the gifts, which could include a Medicaid card or school report card.

Manna House is also distributing food, including hot meals, on a smaller scale on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Coker says more people are in need of assistance during the holidays this year due to the pandemic and this extra help can make a big difference.

"We have to multiply the blessing with the opportunity to help people who have less or are going through difficult times," Coker said.

Manna House is located at 2110 S. Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.