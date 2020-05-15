Manhunt underway in Morgan County

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies and K9 units are conducting a manhunt for a suspect in Valhermoso Springs.

Deputies were executing a felony arrest warrant for Tony Gene Lang, 33, in the 30 block of Lena Private Drive off Tallucah Road.

Lang is wanted for identity theft and domestic violence - stalking through Washington County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additional charges are pending.

Lang was last seen wearing a black hat, jeans and a red shirt. One subject detained at the scene.

If you have information on Lang, call 911.