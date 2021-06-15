Clear
BREAKING NEWS Manhunt underway in Madison Co. Full Story

Manhunt underway in Madison Co.

The suspect led deputies on a vehicle chase.

Posted: Jun 15, 2021 11:00 PM
Posted By: Luke Lacher

A manhunt is underway in Madison County for a man originally being chased by Franklin County, Tennessee deputies. The Madison County Sheriff's office tweeted that they're looking for Anthony Scott May in the area of Winchester Road and Steele Lane in New Market. They say May led Tennessee deputies across state lines in a car chase before crashing in Madison County.

They say May is currently on foot. Deputies are searching for him with a Helicopter and search dogs. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff's office.

