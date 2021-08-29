Clear
Manhunt underway in Jackson Co. for violent suspect that lead officials in a multi-county chase

Officials say Adam Ruiz was last seen near a boat dock in Stevenson.

Posted: Aug 29, 2021 9:19 PM
Updated: Aug 29, 2021 9:21 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez, Alexis Scott

A manhunt is underway for a very dangerous suspect wanted out of Walker County. 

Adam Ruiz led several law enforcement agencies through a multi-county chase. It started in Walker County in central Alabama, made its way up through Huntsville, before finally ending near the Tennessee state line.

Officials set up a perimeter in the area in search of the suspect. He was last seen near a boat dock in Stevenson. That's where they found his truck when the chase ended. 

Helicopters circled the wooded area for nearly an hour. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office also use their search dogs to try to pick up Ruiz's scent.  He is believed to be on foot near the Tennessee River. 

The Walker County Sheriff's Office says Ruiz has eluded police for several days now. They called him a violent criminal with a long record, who may also have ties to a gang.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, as well as a threat to the community. If you see Ruiz, do not approach him and immediately call 9-1-1. 

