Huntsville Police search for man charged with abusing baby

Huntsville Police are searching for 25-year-old Joseph Michael Lockett, a.k.a. Joseph Michael "Carter" who is wanted on felony warrants that include assault 1st degree, child abuse and aggravated child abuse.

Lockett's girlfriend, 22-year-old Chelsea Gay, is already in custody for aggravated child abuse and assault 1st degree. She was arrested on Saturday in relation to the case.

The investigation began after the two brought their 6-week-old baby to the hospital on September 4 with multiple injuries, which led to officers being notified. They asked Lockett for his ID, which he didn't have with him.

Lockett left and did not return to the hospital to check on the child's condition. Investigators then discovered that "Carter" was not his legal last name. Medical evidence from the investigation revealed that the child had many broken bones and life-threatening spinal cord and brain injuries.

The child has since been released from the hospital and is currently in the care of the Department of Human Resources. A safety plan has been followed.