Kroger robbery suspect captured in Hartselle manhunt

Update: The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery suspect was captured on Mountain View Road.

Hartselle police say the suspect, 27-year-old Londell Ramone Nunn Jr. of Decatur, entered the Kroger on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. and demanded money. Police say he stated he had a gun and would shoot the clerk. They say he got away with around $2,000 in cash.

The police department says a short time after the robbery, the suspect was involved in a wreck and left the scene near Mountain View Road and Georgia Street.

At around 7:30 p.m., officers from the Hartselle and Priceville police departments and Morgan County deputies found the suspect hiding in the woods, police say.

Officials say they received numerous tips during the day, and a citizen told an officer they saw a person on Mountain View Road, which led to the chase into the woods with the suspect and his capture.

Nunn Jr. was arrested for robbery first-degree and given a $60,000 bond.

From earlier:

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the Hartselle Police Department is responding to a robbery at Kroger in Hartselle.

The sheriff’s office said law enforcement is looking for a black male in his twenties, wearing a long-sleeved shirt, dark jeans and a camouflage bandana. He also has a tattoo of an Egyptian cross tattoo on his right temple.

He may be armed.

He is said to be in a new model red Hyundai.

Deputies are searching the area around railroad tracks/Longhorn Pass/ Landfill.

An ALEA helicopter is en route to help with the search.