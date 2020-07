7:35 p.m. UPDATE:

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says Jonathan Richards has been captured.

From earlier:

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect it describes as armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office said it is in Geraldine looking for Jonathan Richards.

He was last seen on County Road 20 and Hall Street.

The office has not said what crime he might currently be a suspect for.

If you see him, call 256-845-3801 or 911.