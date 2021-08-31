The manhunt is over for double murder suspect Ricardo Bass.

U.S. Marshals located Bass just after 7:00 pm Tuesday evening in a vehicle near Highway 20 and County Line Road.

He is now in custody waiting to be booked.

Multiple law enforcement agencies had been trying to find Bass for 12 days, ever since he was suspected of murdering two men in two different cities - one in Huntsville and another in Decatur a couple hours later. Both murders appeared to be random and involve some type of robbery.

Huntsville Police Department, Decatur Police Department, and U.S. Marshals have all been on the lookout for Ricardo Bass for almost two weeks.

All this time, he was believed to have a gun and was considered extremely dangerous.

U.S. Marshals were offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone tipped off authorities as to his whereabouts and will be receiving that reward.

It is also unknown exactly where Bass will be booked, but he is in custody and will be interviewed by both Huntsville and Decatur police regarding those two separate murders.