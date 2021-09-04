Clear
Manhunt for suspect out of Walker County now over after almost a week

Adam Ruiz being taken into custody (Photo courtesy Danny Rich)

Adam Ruiz was found Friday afternoon trying to escape Jackson County on foot.

Posted: Sep 4, 2021 5:19 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

An almost week-long manhunt for a wanted man is now over after he was found trying to escape Jackson county on foot.

Adam Ruiz was found in Stevenson on Friday afternoon, with an accomplice by the name of Jimmy Warren Early, near Highway 117.

Both Ruiz and Early were found near the causeway off of Highway 17 and were found on foot, in the water, tryhing to cross city lines.

It's unclear if they were trying to hitch a ride but they were spotted within minutes of a sighting from the community.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office told us this is the farthest Ruiz has been since first being seen right up the road near a boat dock.

That is where he and Early may have been living for the time being.

Sheriff's deputies told WAAY-31 they've been surveilling the area with helicopters and search beagles every day, but at the end of the day, it came down to the help of residents who were giving them sightings and tips.

As of right now, they both are being booked into the Jackson County Jail and will soon be extradited back to Walker County.

Ruiz is facing several charges out of Walker County and could be facing multiple in Jackson County too.

Those charges out of Walker County include: attempted murder, domestic violence in the 1st degree and kidnapping.

