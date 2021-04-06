Mandatory masking policy to remain until further notice at Madison County Courthouse

The Madison County Courthouse will keep mandatory masking in place until further notice. This comes as the statewide mask order is set to expire this Friday.

The court administrator says they're doing what they can to keep you safe.

"We have to make the jurors feel comfortable," Kim McKoy says.

She's responsible of setting up the court schedules and helps out with making sure the proper precautions are in place inside the courtrooms.

"They're necessary to keep people safe and comfortable so they can come in," McKoy said.

There are several sanitation stations set up across the courthouse. Plexiglas was also installed along with big monitors for virtual hearings.

"All the seating has been designated and marked to be 6 feet apart," McKoy explained.

Because of spacing, only two courtrooms are available to hold jury trials.

"So, I can only have two judges try during a jury week. Typically, before COVID, pre-COVID, I had eight judges that would be trying cases," McKoy said.

Capacity is also down from 60 to 80 people in a room to just over a dozen. Everyone in that room must wear a mask, and the courthouse does have extra protection available.

"We have masks and shields that are available to anyone that needs them," McKoy said.

People who are sick, regardless of whether or not they have COVID, will also not be allowed to attend a court hearing, trial or proceeding.

Jurors are also asked to register online instead of coming to the courthouse.

McKoy says the opening of the new Madison County Service Center has also made a huge difference.

"There's not as many people that would come in contact with, so it's mainly the courts and the commission in this building right now," McKoy explained.

The courthouse does poll people who come in for jury trials. So far, McKoy says they've gotten a good response.

"They feel comfortable and safe with the precautions that we have," McKoy said.