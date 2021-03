A Colbert County grand jury indicted a man and woman for a series of robberies.

Jirehn Jones and Makyla McGarity were indicted for five different robberies at gas stations, convenience stores and a package store.

Jones was wounded when a Fuel City clerk in Tuscumbia fought back and shot him. Read that story here.

Court records show more than $2,500 was taken during the holdups.

Jones and McGarity are scheduled for an arraignment hearing on April 27.