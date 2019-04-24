Man with measles stopped at the Chick-fil-A in Fort Payne

A Tennessee man infected with measles stopped at a Chick-fil-A in Fort Payne, on his way to Mississippi.

WAAY 31 was the first on Wednesday to tell some customers about the man's stop there on April 11th. One customer said it doesn't surprise or worry him.

"Stuff finds its way everywhere, germs travel, we do what we can do to protect ourselves and hope for the best," said Kelly Spivey, a customer at the Chick-fil-A on Wednesday.

The operator of the Fort Payne Chick-fil-A told WAAY 31, “The Alabama Department of Public Health informed us today that a guest who reportedly visited our Chick-fil-A restaurant on Thursday, April 11 around 5:54 p.m. has been diagnosed with measles. We are following recommendations from the ADPH and encourage guests to visit their website to learn more about this incident and actions to be taken. The health and wellbeing of our team members and guests is our utmost priority, and we clean and sanitize daily to ensure the restaurant is safe.”

When we contacted the DeKalb Department of Health they redirected us to the state department.

State health officials say people who ate at the restaurant on April 11th were likely in contact with the disease. Measles is transferred person to person and can live in the air for 2 hours, or on surfaces touched by someone infected. If you have it, you can spread it for days before you even show symptoms. Health officials say, if you haven't been vaccinated, the best thing you can do to protect yourself is to get the measles shot.

If you're unsure, call your doctor and they'll help you figure out your next steps. The infected man not only made stops in Fort Payne, but also in Sumter county, Mississippi, Chattanooga, and Knoxville.