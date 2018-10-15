Clear

Man with grudge who drove car into mourners gets 80 years

A judge has sentenced a man to 80 years in prison and called him a terrorist for driving his car into mourners at a South Carolina cemetery and injuring 11 people.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a man to 80 years in prison and called him a terrorist for driving his car into mourners at a South Carolina cemetery and injuring 11 people.

The State newspaper reports 66-year-old James Kester was convicted of attacking mourners with his car at the end of the July 2017 funeral in Columbia. Kester did not know the woman being buried. Prosecutors say Kester saw a newspaper obituary for Margaret "Peggy" Livingstone that mentioned she worked for the Department of Mental Health.

Authorities say Kester held a grudge against the agency for years for how it treated his late daughter.

Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Kester to the maximum of 10 years on each charge of assault and battery and ordered him to serve each sentence.

