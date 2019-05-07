Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man with 304 charges, including producing porn with minor, booked in Lauderdale County Jail

Michael Newell

Bond has not been set at this time.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 10:29 AM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 10:49 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A man has been booked into the Lauderdale County on more than 300 pornography charges.

The jail reports that Michael Newell is charged with 152 counts of producing pornography with a minor and 152 counts of possession of pornographic material.

Bond has not been set at this time.

Check WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com for updates as we get them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events