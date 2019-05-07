A man has been booked into the Lauderdale County on more than 300 pornography charges.
The jail reports that Michael Newell is charged with 152 counts of producing pornography with a minor and 152 counts of possession of pornographic material.
Bond has not been set at this time.
Check WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com for updates as we get them.
Related Content
- Man with 304 charges, including producing porn with minor, booked in Lauderdale County Jail
- Lauderdale County man charged with rape
- Lauderdale County man gets $14 million bond on 2,794 child porn, abuse charges
- Man escapes from Lauderdale County jail back in custody
- Lauderdale County Homicide Investigation
- Lauderdale County man arrested on 76 child pornography charges
- Huntsville man charged with child porn possession
- Lauderdale County man arrested for sodomy
- Lauderdale County man arrested for sexual abuse
- Man stabbed at home in Lauderdale County
Scroll for more content...