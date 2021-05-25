Man who stole from murdered Huntsville police officer’s memorial fund gets 3 years in prison

A Birmingham man was sentenced to 37 months in prison for taking money from a memorial fun establishes for murdered Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III.

Devonte Lemond Hammonds also must pay more than $12,000 in restitution.

Also on Tuesday, he was sentenced to five years probation, during which he must go through drug rehabilitation and vocational programs.

In February, he pleaded guilty to one count of access device fraud and one count of wire fraud.

This was for his role in a scheme in December of 2019 to fraudulently obtain money from the Billy Clardy III Memorial Fund.

Clardy was killed in the line of duty the same year. After his death, a memorial fund was set up to help his family.

The plea agreement says Hammonds used the identity of another person to open a bank account and transfer funds from the memorial fund for his own use. He also used the U.S. Postal Service website to reroute mail from customers to addresses in Birmingham.

Personal identifying information was taken from those customers and used to pay bills, make purchases and open new accounts.

