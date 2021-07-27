Clear
BREAKING NEWS DOJ won't stand behind Mo Brooks in Capitol riot lawsuit Full Story

Man who pleaded guilty to shooting at police arrested in drug bust

Sabore Basden held on one million dollar bond

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 9:20 PM
Updated: Jul 27, 2021 9:21 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien

A Huntsville man sentenced to prison in 2013 for shooting at a police officer is back behind bars after a major drug bust.

Huntsville police arrested Sabore Basden, 29, for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, and Possession of Marijuana.

Court records show Basden was caught this week along Mt. Vernon Road with about 18 ounces of methamphetamine and 4.85 grams of fentanyl. Investigators also seized a stash of cash.

Basden was booked into the Madison County jail with bond set at a million dollars.

Court records show Basden was arrested and charged with attempted murder in 2013 for firing shots at a Huntsville police officer after fleeing from the officer after running a red light.

That officer returned fire and Basden was hit three times during that exchange of gunfire.

Basden pleaded guilty to assault and attempted assault and was sentenced to a 15-year prison sentence.

No word on why he was no longer in prison at the time of this week's arrest.

Basden is due in court August 4th for a preliminary hearing. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events