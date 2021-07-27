Man who pleaded guilty to shooting at police arrested in drug bust

A Huntsville man sentenced to prison in 2013 for shooting at a police officer is back behind bars after a major drug bust.

Huntsville police arrested Sabore Basden, 29, for Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, and Possession of Marijuana.

Court records show Basden was caught this week along Mt. Vernon Road with about 18 ounces of methamphetamine and 4.85 grams of fentanyl. Investigators also seized a stash of cash.

Basden was booked into the Madison County jail with bond set at a million dollars.

Court records show Basden was arrested and charged with attempted murder in 2013 for firing shots at a Huntsville police officer after fleeing from the officer after running a red light.

That officer returned fire and Basden was hit three times during that exchange of gunfire.

Basden pleaded guilty to assault and attempted assault and was sentenced to a 15-year prison sentence.

No word on why he was no longer in prison at the time of this week's arrest.

Basden is due in court August 4th for a preliminary hearing.