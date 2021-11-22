Local Navy vet who helped pick up Apollo 11 astronauts passes away

The Tennessee Valley lost a piece of our space history this weekend after the passing of a man who played a major role in the Apollo 11 mission.

"He was a good guy—a very, very good guy," Vicki Barrett said.

She was married to Richard Barrett for more than 20 years. She says he was a jovial guy who loved to make jokes, but there was another part of him that many people did not know about.

"His close friends knew it. Of course, family, but really people didn't know that there was someone here local that had been here for years and years that participated in that," Vicki said.

Richard was chosen to fly the helicopter to recover the astronauts who took the first steps on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission. A moment Vicki remembers watching when she was still in school.

"I had no idea my future husband was in a helicopter! Helicopter 64," she recalled. "I was watching it. Did not know him or anything, but I remember to this day sitting there and watching it."

Richard was also able to help out on other Apollo missions. Something Vicki says he was extremely proud of.

"He didn't go around talking about it all the time, but you can tell, he was very proud to have served his country and to have been a part of the Apollo 11," she said.

Richard also served as a Lt Commander and pilot for the Navy during the Vietnam War dropping off supplies and medication.

He eventually came to Fayetteville to start his own company called Network Industries, where he met his wife. Vicki says Richard was extremely proud of his kids and family.

Richard passed away Friday after a battle with Parkinson's. He was laid to rest this weekend.