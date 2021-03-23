Man who helped capture escaped murderer gets reward money from Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry on Monday paid his office’s share of the reward money offered for the capture of escaped murderer Leo Chavez.

Lawrence Baker of Hanceville received the award.

See more about the reward below, and background on the escaped inmates below that.

UPDATE: Leo Santiago Chavez was located Friday night and is in custody.

UPDATE: Leo Chavez, a convicted murderer, is still on the run. An inmate that escaped with Chavez is in custody Friday morning.

Cullman County deputies captured Robert Peak overnight after a multi-agency car chase. The chase started in Blount County where Peak tried to run in a stolen car. It came through to Cullman County and ended near Berlin.

ORIGINAL:

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate two escaped inmates, including a convicted murderer, Thursday night.

They were last seen east of the jail.

Four inmates escaped from the jail, but two, Tyler Dooley and Justin Long, are now in custody. The sheriff’s office shared photos of the two inmates still wanted, Leo Chavez and Robert Alan Peak.

The sheriff’s office said they escaped at 6:33 p.m. Thursday through an air vent and by jumping to the ground. It says Long broke his foot in the jump, and he and Dooley were captured quickly.

According to the ABC-affiliated station in Birmingham, 33/40, Chavez was at the jail waiting to be transferred to the state department of corrections after being sentenced in January to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his parents.

The sheriff’s office urges citizens to stay inside their homes and lock their doors. If you see the suspects, call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 256-734-0342.