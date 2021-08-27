Clear
Man who assassinated Robert F. Kennedy wins parole after support from 2 of RFK’s sons

Sirhan Sirhan

Sirhan Sirhan was up for parole for the 16th time in the 1968 killing.

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 4:23 PM
Updated: Aug 27, 2021 4:26 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin has been granted parole after two of RFK’s sons spoke in favor of Sirhan Sirhan's release and prosecutors declined to argue he should be kept behind bars.

The decision Friday by a panel of the California Parole Board was a major victory for the 77-year-old prisoner, though it does not assure his release.

Douglas Kennedy, who was a toddler when his father was gunned down in 1968, said he was moved to tears by Sirhan’s remorse and he should be released if he’s found to not be a threat to others.

Sirhan was up for parole for the 16th time in the 1968 killing.

