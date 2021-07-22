Man wanted on Decatur rape, child sex charges ends Huntsville standoff with surrender

A man who kept Huntsville Police in a standoff for more than 12 hours is now in custody.

Korte Pierre Watkins, 29, surrendered to officers at a home on Thorntons Way Circle about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Police had been outside the home since about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Huntsville Police said Watkins was wanted by Decatur Police for seven felony charges for rape, sodomy, electronic solicitation, traveling to meet a child for sex act and three counts of obscene matter contact.

Watkins is being picked up by Decatur Police to be transported to the Morgan County Jail, Huntsville police said.

Huntsville police said officers attempted to serve the arrest warrants on Watkins, but he locked himself inside his family member’s home and refused to make contact with officers.

Officers monitored the home overnight. The family returned to their home late Wednesday evening and were able to get Watkins to surrender peacefully this morning.