Man wanted in Marshall County for using a stolen credit card

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in tracking down a man wanted in a fraudulent use case.
Investigators said the credit card was stolen from an Arab resident. It was used the by the man seen in the surveillance photo above at the Walmart in Athens on June 10, 2019.
The suspect was photographed on surveillance video at 7:52 p.m.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at 256-582-2034.
