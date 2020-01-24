Clear
Man wanted in Limestone County for stealing energy drinks, supplements from local stores

Photos courtesy of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office on Facebook

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office wants help identifying the suspect shown in surveillance footage.

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 11:28 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office wants help identifying a suspect accused of stealing energy drinks and supplements from local convenience stores.

If you have information, call 256-232-0111 for Investigator Durden.

