Man wanted for using stolen debit card at Huntsville business

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is working to find a suspect accused of using a stolen debit card at a local Walgreens.

It happened at the Walgreens on Mastin Lake Road in Huntsville.

The sheriff’s office on Monday posted a photo of the suspect from surveillance video.

If you have information about his identity, contact Investigator Harbin at 256-533-8859 or wharbin@madisoncountyal.gov.