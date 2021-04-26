Man wanted for using stolen debit card at Huntsville business

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is working to find a suspect accused of using a stolen debit card at a local Walgreens.
It happened at the Walgreens on Mastin Lake Road in Huntsville.
The sheriff’s office on Monday posted a photo of the suspect from surveillance video.
If you have information about his identity, contact Investigator Harbin at 256-533-8859 or wharbin@madisoncountyal.gov.
