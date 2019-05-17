Man wanted for using credit card stolen from Limestone Co. in Huntsville

Photo Gallery 1 Images
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a man is wanted by investigators for fraudulent use of a debit/credit card that was stolen in Limestone County and used at a credit union in Huntsville.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Jay Stinnett at 256-232-0111.
