Man wanted for using credit card stolen from Limestone Co. in Huntsville

Posted: May. 17, 2019 4:56 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 4:58 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a man is wanted by investigators for fraudulent use of a debit/credit card that was stolen in Limestone County and used at a credit union in Huntsville.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Jay Stinnett at 256-232-0111.

