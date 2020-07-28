Man wanted for questioning in investigation into overnight Limestone County shooting

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning after a shooting overnight.

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. in the 19000 block of Cave Branch Road. The sheriff’s office says deputies found a woman dead of an apparent gunshot wound at a home.

Samuel Hobach, 21, is wanted for questioning in the investigation. The sheriff’s office says he was last seen driving a black Saturn sedan, and both he and the suspect are from Prospect, Tennessee.

The sheriff’s office says the victim had moved in with friends on Cave Branch Road “allegedly because Hobach had shot up her residence in Prospect about a week ago and she was reportedly in fear for her life.”

If you have information, call 256-232-0111.