Man wanted for questioning after missing Huntsville woman found dead in Tennessee

Huntsville police are asking the public for help in finding a man wanted for questioning after the remains of a Huntsville woman were found in Tennessee.

They are looking for a white man, Charles Preston, also known as Shorty. He’s wanted for questioning in the disappearance of Sharon Michelle Copeland, 49.

Huntsville police say Copeland was originally reported as a missing person by the department, and she was last seen on June 30, 2020. In that report, they say her last name was given as “Hardee.”

Investigators found Copeland’s remains on July 27 in Tennessee.

“At this time, Investigators have enough information to know that her death occurred in Huntsville but more work is needed to determine exact cause of death,” police said in a statement on Monday.

If you have information about the case, you can call Huntsville police at 256-924-1778, the non-emergency number at 256-722-7100 or 53-CRIME.