Man wanted for murder in Decatur shooting investigation

A man is wanted for murder in Decatur.

The Decatur Police Department obtained a warrant on Tuesday for the arrest of 33-year-old Joshua Allen Jones, charging him with the murder of Landon Borden.

Police say the suspect and victim were acquaintances. Jones is accused of shooting and killing Borden on Aug. 8 at a home on Chestnut Street SE.

Borden was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

If you have information about the case, police ask you to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.