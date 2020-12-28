Man wanted for multiple domestic violence charges in Florence

A man is wanted for multiple domestic violence charges in Florence.

The Florence Police Department posted to Twitter Monday afternoon saying that Kameron Letrae Davis is wanted for several charges related to domestic violence.

Davis is 5’10” and weighs 185 lbs. If you have information about his location, you can contact police at 256-760-6610 or text an anonymous tip to 274637 with the keyword, FPDTIP, plus your message.