Man wanted for fake home repair scheme in Decatur arrested in central Alabama

A man wanted for home repair fraud in Decatur was arrested Friday in central Alabama.

A resident filed a report about the fraud to Decatur police on Dec. 27.

Terrance Heath Faulks, 54, of Decatur is accused of taking money from the resident to repair a plumbing issue while operating as a licensed and insured plumber. Police say the money was for the repair and to buy materials, but Faulks ultimately failed to finish the job.

Decatur police say Faulks caused “extensive damage to the residence" and never returned.

Investigators determined he did not have an active business license and is not a licensed plumber. They also discovered he had a previous conviction for home repair fraud and was on probation for other unrelated charges.

A warrant was obtained for Faulks’ arrest on Jan. 4. He was arrested Friday by the Warrior Police Department in central Alabama.

Faulks was transferred to the Morgan County Jail and is held there on a $15,000 bond.