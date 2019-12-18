Clear
Man wanted for attempted murder, shooting turns himself into Madison County Jail

Antonio Pinchon

The sheriff’s office says the man was wanted for an incident in November.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted for attempted murder turned himself in Wednesday morning.

The department says Antonio Pinchon was wanted for an incident that happened in November. He is accused of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Pinchon is being held in the Madison County Jail on bonds totaling $167,000.

