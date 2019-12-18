Photo Gallery 1 Images
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted for attempted murder turned himself in Wednesday morning.
The department says Antonio Pinchon was wanted for an incident that happened in November. He is accused of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Pinchon is being held in the Madison County Jail on bonds totaling $167,000.
Related Content
- Man wanted for attempted murder, shooting turns himself into Madison County Jail
- Madison man turns 100
- Man arrested for attempted murder
- Man arrested for attempted murder
- Husband charged in murder of former Madison County Jail nurse
- Man charged with attempted murder for Friday night shooting
- Jackson Co. attempted murder suspect bonds out of jail
- Inmate found dead in Madison County Jail
- Madison man identified as Morgan County Jail inmate who died
- Madison County man is in jail on a manslaughter charge
Scroll for more content...