Man wanted for assaulting woman at Madison County home

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying an assault suspect.
The department says around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a man approached a woman outside her home on Cavalier Drive in the Moores Mill community and demanded money.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect pulled out a gun and forced the victim into her home where he assaulted her.
The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is being treated for injuries that are not life threatening.
If you have information that could help identify the suspect, contact the sheriff's office at 256-533-8839 or dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov.
Anyone with info that will help identify this offender is asked to call Inv. Stamm at 256-533-8839 or dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov @waff48 @WAAYTV @rocketcitynow @whnt pic.twitter.com/d7AmwblpTg
— Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) April 21, 2020
