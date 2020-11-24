Man wanted for assaulting Limestone County deputy arrested in Tennessee

A man wanted for assaulting a Limestone County deputy was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Tennessee.

William Blake Michael is charged for an incident in November of 2019. Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office tried to arrest him for an outstanding probation violation warrant.

Michael is accused of trying to run over one of the deputies and then dragging another deputy who was trying to get him out of the vehicle.

Officers with the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force found Michael at a convenience store in Savannah, Tennessee, on Nov. 18. The U.S. Marshals Service says Michael tried to flee and then fought with them when confronted.

Officers say they found a handgun and homemade suppressor during the arrest. Michael was booked in the Hardin County Jail and awaits extradition to Alabama. He could face more charges for the firearm and suppressor.

“This violent fugitive has been on the run for a year,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “His assault history on law enforcement, and the fact that he was armed with a firearm and suppressor presented a dangerous situation for the team. We’re pleased with this capture.”