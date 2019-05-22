Man wanted by Boaz police for theft of property warrants

Boaz police are asking the public for help finding a suspect, Charles Williams, with warrants for theft of property first-degree.
If you have information about his whereabouts, police ask you to call you local law enforcement agency or message the Boaz Police Department here.
