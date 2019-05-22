Clear

Man wanted by Boaz police for theft of property warrants

Charles Williams

If you have information about his whereabouts, police ask you to call you local law enforcement agency or message the Boaz Police Department on Facebook.

Boaz police are asking the public for help finding a suspect, Charles Williams, with warrants for theft of property first-degree.

