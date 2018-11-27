Man wanted after robbery at Big A Convenience Store on Madison Blvd

A suspect is wanted by Madison Police after a robbery overnight on Sunday at Big A Convenience Store on Madison Boulevard.
A victim told law enforcement that the suspect entered the store, showed a gun and demanded money. The suspect took the money and then left.
The suspect is described as a black male around 35 to 40 years old who was wearing a puffy blue jacket, black pants and black dress shoes. Officials say it is possible he got into a nearby vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call 256-772-5689 during business hours or 256-722-7190 at other times.
