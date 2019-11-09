Man walks outside his home after hearing gunfire, gets shot in the leg

A 34-year-old Huntsville man was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after Huntsville Police said he was shot in the leg.
It happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Rosewood Circle, which is just north of Oakwood Avenue.
Officers said after a man heard gun shots outside of his home, he went outside tto see what was happening. That's when investigators said he was shot in the leg.
Huntsville Police said his injuries were not life-threatening. It's not known at this time who shot the victim. The investigation is ongoing.
