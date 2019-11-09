Clear

Man walks outside his home after hearing gunfire, gets shot in the leg

Huntsville Police are working to determine who was responsible for the shooting Saturday morning.
Huntsville Police said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 3:01 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2019 3:16 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A 34-year-old Huntsville man was taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after Huntsville Police said he was shot in the leg.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Rosewood Circle, which is just north of Oakwood Avenue.

Officers said after a man heard gun shots outside of his home, he went outside tto see what was happening. That's when investigators said he was shot in the leg. 

Huntsville Police said his injuries were not life-threatening. It's not known at this time who shot the victim. The investigation is ongoing.

