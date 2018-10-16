Clear
Man tries to carjack news crew, steals cop car

A TV news crew says they were almost carjacked, saw suspect steal police car.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 10:04 AM
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 10:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

HOUSTON -- A TV news crew in Houston said someone tried to steal their news van, and when that didn't work, he went for a police car.

A reporter and a photographer from KPRC2 said they were stopped at a red light Monday morning when someone crashed into their news van. The crew said the driver demanded they exit the van.

"He said, 'I’m stealing your vehicle. I'm stealing your vehicle.' He tried to pull me out. We're buckled in, and he's like, 'Get out! Get out! Get out!' Sophia couldn't get out. I couldn’t get out. We're buckled in. At that time two female officers transporting a suspect was right beside us," said Damon Sales, KPRC2 photographer.

Those officers stopped to help, but the man pushed an officer down, then dragged the other out of the vehicle. He jumped in the cruiser and took off.

Police found the vehicle, but no sign of the suspect.

The officer sustained minor injuries, and the reporter and photographer were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

