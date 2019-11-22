Man treated for smoke inhalation after Fayetteville, Tennessee house fire

A man was treated for smoke inhalation after a Friday morning house fire in Fayetteville, Tennessee.

The Lincoln County Fire Department says a home on Hughey Road is a total loss after the fire around 5 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The man, Kerman Haynes, and a dog were able to get out of the home safely because new smoke detectors had just been installed.

Donations are being taken here.