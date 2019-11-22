Clear

Man treated for smoke inhalation after Fayetteville, Tennessee house fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 12:08 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A man was treated for smoke inhalation after a Friday morning house fire in Fayetteville, Tennessee. 

The Lincoln County Fire Department says a home on Hughey Road is a total loss after the fire around 5 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The man, Kerman Haynes, and a dog were able to get out of the home safely because new smoke detectors had just been installed.

Donations are being taken here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events