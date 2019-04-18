Decatur Police negotiatiating with man who threatened to jump off bridge

Clear
Decatur Bridge is down to one lane as police negotiate with a man who threatened to jump off the bridge.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 1:50 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 2:02 PM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

Decatur Police are negotiating with a man who threatened to jump off the Decatur Bridge.

There are several police cars and a fire truck at the scene right now as hostage negotiators talk to the man.

Police have shut down one of the northbound lanes, so expect some traffic delays in the area.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene. We'll update this story as we learn more information.

