Man taken to the hospital after entrapped in car near Gurley

A man was taken to the hospital after he was entrapped in his car off US 72 near Gurley.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the wreck at around 10:15 a.m. Parts of US-72 eastbound was closed west of Rock Cut Road. Those lanes are now back open.

Firefighters at the scene say they had to use the Jaws of Life to get the man out of the car.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster says he does not appear to have life-threatening injuries, but is still being evaluated. He says the man is in his early to mid twenties.

State troopers are investigating the crash.

Killengsworth Fire Department and Keel Mountain Fire Department responded to the scene.