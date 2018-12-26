Man taken to hospital after standoff with Moulton Police

According to Moulton Police, there was a stand off on County Road 460 Wednesday morning.
Someone called 911 and said there were three off-duty police officers breaking into a house. Police arrived and a standoff ensued for approximately two hours.
A man was transported to the hospital for evaluation, but no one was physically injured in the situation.
