Man taken to hospital after standoff with Moulton Police

The standoff lasted for approximately two hours.

Posted: Dec. 26, 2018 10:59 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Moulton Police, there was a stand off on County Road 460 Wednesday morning.

Someone called 911 and said there were three off-duty police officers breaking into a house. Police arrived and a standoff ensued for approximately two hours.

A man was transported to the hospital for evaluation, but no one was physically injured in the situation.

